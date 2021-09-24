Ludmilla " Luda" Nikolaevna Banchikoff Oglesby Jones, 94, formerly of Wood River, went to be with Jesus, 8:50 am, Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at River Crossing in Edwardsville.
A Russian immigrant born August 23, 1927 in Harbin, Manchuria, she was the daughter of Nikolai and Helena Banchikoff.
She worked as a care giver for many years. Luda loved many and was loved by many.
In 1946, she married her former husband, Bill Foster Ogelsby, who died December 14, 1989, She was married to Nelson Earl Jones on July 21, 1970, and he died May 1, 2014.
Surviving are her children and step-children, Tamara (Robert) Leiner, Theresa (Danny) Wood, Foster (Kimberly) Ogelsby, Mila Jarke, Britton (Chris) Ogelsby; Judy (Norman) Schoettle, Ricky (Enid) Jones, Eddie (Tena) Jones, Audrey (John) South; 17 grandchildren; several great and great-great grandchildren.
Private burial was held in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to Unity Hospice in Collinsville.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.