Lowell Beuttel

Lowell Wayne Beuttel, 88, died at 8:23 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022 at his residence. He was born September 28, 1934 in Godfrey the son of the late Eldon and Helen (Stevenson) Beuttel. On June 15, 1956 in Godfrey, he married the former Sandra Arline Trout, they were married for 66 years, and she survives. Lowell graduated from Alton Senior High School with the class of 1953, he went to work for his father, who owned and operated Beuttel Construction Co. After his father’s passing, he and his brothers formed and operated Beuttel Construction Co. Inc., building and remodeling residential homes in the Godfrey and Alton area until retiring in 1999. He and his brothers also ran 3-B’s Christmas Tree farm in Godfrey until retiring in 2008 after 28 years of raising and selling Christmas trees, giving covered wagon rides to the tree patches, so the people could pick and choose their tree. He served in the United States Army from 1957-1959, serving 14 months stationed in Korea near the (DMZ) Demilitarized zone. After retiring from construction work, he was asked by the then Mayor of Godfrey to act as interim building inspector for the Godfrey area. He also volunteered his services as Godfrey Glazebrook Park to drive the cow train and help at Arbor Days. Lowell was on the Godfrey Sewer Committee, a member of the Economic Development and Infrastructure Committee and also was on the Comprehensive Planning and Steering committee. Lowell was also an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. He made many trips down to Bennett Springs, MO to trout fish. Besides his wife, he is survived by a brother: Leon Beuttel of Godfrey, one sister in law, Janet Beuttel of Godfrey, three nephews: Steve Beuttel (Kay) of Heyworth, IL, Bruce Beuttel (Jennifer) of Gresham, WI, Mark Beuttel (Serena) of Surfside Beach, S.C., three great nephews: David Beuttel (Kate) of Quincy, IL, Brandon Beuttel of Fort Myers, FL and Jacob Beuttel of Decatur, IL, three great nieces: Kimberly Brandenburg (Sam) of Monticello, IL, Lauren Beuttel of Gresham, WI, McKenzie Beuttel of Mattoon, IL, six great great nephews: Collin, Caden, Cohen Brandenburg of Monticello, IL, Adam Beuttel of Quincy, IL, Oliver Beuttel of Fort Myers, FL and Griffin Beuttel of Quincy, IL. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Merle L. Beuttel. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022. Reverend David Beuttel will Officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Association or a charity of one’s choice.
