Mrs. Louise Ann Taggart, (nee Wood), 86, died on July 1, 2022, at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona surrounded by her family. Louise was born in Wanda, IL to Edwin and Louise Wood and grew up with siblings Berneice, Donald, and Robert. She married James Taggart 62 years ago on September 2, 1960. As the family grew, so did career opportunities that moved the family from Naperville, IL, Birmingham, MI, Long Valley, NJ and eventually Washington, DC. In addition to being a stay at home mom, Louise also worked as a bank teller, construction site administrator and administrative assistant for the US Department of Interior. Louise and Jim ultimately retired to Scottsdale, AZ 27 years ago. During her retirement, she worked as a volunteer at the Mayo Clinic Transplant Center. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband James R. Taggart, and by her 3 children; Ann (and her husband, Scott) Fremd of Sonora, CA, Robert (and Dana) Taggart of Succasunna, NJ, and Constance (and Donald) Erb of Mesa, AZ. She also leaves her 5 grandchildren; Ian, Joseph, Hannah, Joshua, Madison, and one great granddaughter, Makenna. Louise is predeceased by her siblings Berneice Bosich, Donald Wood, and Robert Wood. Louise will be intermed at a graveside service at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Upper Alton Cemetery, 2090 Oakwood Ave, Alton, IL. Arrangements are by the Anderson Family Funeral Home, Brighton, IL. Rev. Ivon Chappell will officiate.
