Louis Huck

Louis Harold Huck, 82, passed away 12:14 am, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Heritage Manor in Carlinville.
Born July 14, 1940 in Alton, he was the son of Harold and Lois (Willmirth) Huck.
A 1958 graduate of Roxana High School, he served in the U.S. Army from 1963-65, attended DeVry Technical Institute and then worked 40 years for the Olin Corporation as an adjuster and forklift operator.
He loved the outdoors and has now, "gone fishing".
Surviving are a daughter, Nanette (Mick) Worley of Eagarville; son, Richard Dean (Heather) Huck of Mesa, AZ; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three sisters, Ruth (George) McCarty, June (Rev. Jim) Johnston, Becky (Chuck) Craig; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 pm until time of service at 3 pm, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Jim Johnston will officiate.
Cremation rites will follow the service.
Interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Alton 5 A's Animal Shelter.