Louis Hall

Louis “Bobo” M. Hall, 65, of Cottage Hills, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 7:33 am at his home.
He was born on May 17, 1957, in Wood River, IL the son of John B. and Viola (Masterson) Hall. On October 10, 1975, in St. Louis, MO, Louis married Juanita Hicks.
Louis worked for Laclede Steel as a crane operator for many years. He coached little league Baseball for Bethalto little league and was known as “Coach”. In his younger years Louis enjoyed playing slow pitch softball with his sons, Mike and Chris. He loved his grandchildren and going to their sporting events; never missing a game. Louis enjoyed playing with his dog; Archie, watching Pro Wrestling and Westerns, cutting his grass and doing lawn work, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with friends and family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Juanita Hall; sons, Mike (Andrea) Hall of Bethalto and Chris (Julie Parnell) Hall of Bethalto; five grandchildren, Aubrey Hall, Ryan Hall, Anden Hall, Kendall Hall, and Chad Hall; a great-granddaughter, Carlene Marie; and several nieces and nephews.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Tami Layton; and a brother, John D. Hall.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 5:00 pm until the time of service at 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.
Memorials may be made towards and education fund for his great-granddaughter Carlene Marie, make checks payable to Chris Hall.
