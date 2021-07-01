Lorraine “Snooki” Baugher, 68, passed away at 10:59pm on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born on March 6, 1953, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Edward D. and Lorraine J. (Deckard) Riley. Survivors include a sister: Dawn Davis of Orlando, Florida, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Lorraine was formerly employed at the Country Inn in Livingston. Lorraine loved to play bingo, go fishing and drag racing with her good friend Kenny Washington.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Carolyn Martin and a brother: Robert Riley.
In celebration of her life, the family will hold a memorial visitation from 10am until time of services at 12pm on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church, 222 Ahrens Avenue, Worden, Illinois, 62097. Burial will be at New Douglas Cemetery in New Douglas, Illinois.
Memorials are suggested to New Hope Baptist Church in Worden.