Lori Sue Wright, 52, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Born July 3, 1970 in Alton, she was the daughter of Ivon Chappell of Rosewood Heights and the late Vicki June (Rains) Chappell.
Surviving in addition to her father are step-mother Valerie Chappell; son, Allen Wright of Maryland Heights, MO; daughter, Ashley Wright of Hartford; sisters, Julie M. Fee of Denver, CO, Jennifer N. Chappell of Hartford; a nephew and five nieces.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 10:30 am, Saturday, September 24 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Ivon Chappell will officiate.
Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
Memorials are suggested to the family in care of expenses.