Lori Jean Childers, 58, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born January 8, 1963 in Alton, she was the daughter of Fred Greeling and Georgene (Hensler) Elliott.
Lori worked as a customer service representative for DeWitt Insurance for 35 years.
On October 23, 1993 in Wood River, she married Randy Childers. He survives.
Surviving also are sisters, Gina (Andi) Biro of Ellisville, MO, Wendy Greeling in Virginia; four nephews, Alan (Emily) Janssen, Kevin Kogel, Jordan Rodgers, Jason Rodgers; great nephew, Ezra Janssen; life long friend of 45 years, Karen de la Fuente; special "adopted children", Rachel, Jordan, Andy and Katie.
A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be held from 12-3 pm, Saturday, September 4 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Private interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.