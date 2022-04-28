Loretta Margaret (Boulds) Masulla, 94, passed away 11:36 pm, Monday, April 25, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton.
Born November 2, 1927 in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Roy and Threasa (Wargel) Boulds.
Loretta had worked in the packing department of Owens-IL Glass for several years before retiring when the plant closed. A member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, she loved to embroidery quilt tops and make "red hot" ice cream.
She married James Frederick Masulla. He died in 1969.
Surviving are two daughters, Pam (Charlie) Monahan of Moro, Darlene (Gary) Rowe of Rosewood Heights; four grandchildren, Amber (Joe) Combs, Chris Monahan (Mandi Hanna), Michael Rowe, Megan (Jake) Flowers; foiur great grandchildren, Maris Combs, Kinley Rowe, Dexter and Layton Loretta Flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Simon, Ed, Lawrence, Bill and Jim Boulds; and four sisters, Bernice Drone, Sarah Fromm, Anna Marie Hobbs and Mary Ann Riecken.
A private service will held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Father Tom Liebler officiating.
Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Ridgway, IL.
Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Disease Association.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.