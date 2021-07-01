Loretta Schneider, 65, passed away at 1:25am on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon. She was born on March 17, 1956, in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of the late Donald and Mary (McCann) Kelly. She married Michael Schneider on March 20, 1976, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and he survives. Other survivors include three daughters and one son: Susan Schneider of Springfield, Illinois, Cheryl (Eric) Barbee of Alhambra, Illinois, Claire Schneider of Alton, Mike (Jamie) Schneider of Troy, four grandchildren: Brian Sauerwein, Ava Sauerwein, Kolten Sauerwein, Henry Barbee, two sisters and a brother in law: Cheryl Lopez of Springfield, Illinois, Becky and Jerry Schneider of Springfield, Illinois, two brothers and a sister in law: Steve and Alice Kelly of Springfield, Illinois, Tim Kelly of Springfield, Illinois, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Loretta has been employed as a Special Events Coordinator for over twenty years at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. Loretta loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Rozanne Knappmeyer, two brothers: John Kelly and Donald Kelly.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 1pm until time of memorial services at 3pm on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will be accepted at the funeral home.