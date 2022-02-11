Loretta Moore

Loretta "Zippy" Ann Moore, 67, entered Heaven at 6:13 pm on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on May 23, 1954, in Alton, IL, the daughter of the late John L. and Margie L. (Fritz) Young Sr.
Zippy married Kevin Moore on April 24, 1981, in Bethalto. He survives.
She worked as a clerk for Uptown Schwegels Grocery Store for 18 years. She treasured her dogs, Bubby, Moonie, Bam Bam, her grand dog, BeLo, and her new baby Yaddi. She enjoyed endless adventures wit her “best friend”, her daughter, Nicole. Zippy was so proud to be a "MawMaw" to her grandkids.
She is survived by a daughter, Nicole L Moore of Alton, IL, a son, Chad J Strohkirch of Brighton, two grandsons, Jordyn and Jayce Cleggett, one granddaughter, Charley Strohkirch, four brothers, Ron, Harvey, Gordon “Jiggers”, and John L. Young, three sisters, Sadie Mouser- Mosher, Joyce Young, Cindy Portell; and several nieces and nephews which she loved dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1pm until time of Memorial Service at 4 pm Saturday February 19, 2022, at Elias, Kallal Schaaf Funeral Home, 2521 Edwards Street, Alton, IL 62002.
Memorials are suggested to the family in care of her grandchildren’s education fund.
