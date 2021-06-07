Loretta D. Dudley, 92, passed away at 5:45 am, Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy in Alton.
She was born on August 23, 1928, the daughter of the late Samuel and Edna (Davis) Dudley.
Loretta enjoyed ceramics and was a talented ceramics artist.
She is survived by a niece, Charlotte Sawyer, of Foley, AL; and a nephew, Harold Leroy Dudley, of Las Vegas, NV.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by sisters, Charlotte Louise Sawyer and Maxine Raydel Dudley; brothers, Edwin Dudley, Irvin Leslie Dudley, Samuel Leroy Dudley and Harold Dudley; a sister-in-law, Betty Dudley; and one niece, Linda.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be from 10 am until time of funeral service at 11 am, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to BJC Hospice.
