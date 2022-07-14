Lorene Scott

Lorene Levea (Rhamy) Scott passed away on Tuesday July 12, 2022 at the age of 86 at Rivers Crossing surrounded by loved ones.
She was born February 11, 1936 in Thomasville Missouri to James Martin and Veva Marie (Pherigo) Rhamy. She married Ray Eugene Scott in Piggott Arkansas on September 16, 1952. The Union lasted 53 years until his death on September 9, 2005.
She is survived by her son Danny (Teresa Lazzaro) Scott of Hammonton, NJ, daughter Deborah (Scott)Stem of East Alton, IL, Niece Joyce (Rhamy) Smith of Wood River, IL. One granddaughter, Alexandria (Jessica) Spencer. Five grandsons, Kyle (Emma) Scott of East Alton, Coty (Mandy) Scott of Roxana, Tower Stem of East Alton, Stephen Scott and Dalton Scott of Wyomissing, PA. Five great grandchildren, Sophia, Emmalyn, Arlo, Knox and Barry. One sister, Vera (Rhamy) Sharp of Kennett MO, and one brother James (Kay) Rhamy of Union City TN. One special daughter-in-law Ruth (David) Myers of Edwardsville IL
She was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Dawn, her parents, and seven brothers and one sister.
She was a member of the Bethel Pentecostal Church of Rosewood Heights.
She was a friend and helper to anyone who needed her. She loved working in the yard and gardening.
Visitation will be held at Bethel Pentecostal Church from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 12 p.m. with Pastor Royce Roy. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Garden. Paynic Home for Funerals entrusted with professional services. Online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.
All who knew grandma are welcome!