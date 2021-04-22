Loren Wayne Shank, 57, passed away 11:42 am, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at his residence.
Born June 8, 1963 in Wood River, he was the son of Paul Wayne and Aleta Lucille (Flatt) Shank.
Loren was an avid dirt track racing fan.
He is survived by a daughter, Nichole Lamere of East Alton; step-son, Brian Finke of Staunton; three grandchildren, Julia, Helena and Draven;two sisters, Paula Shank of Carrollton, Karen Shank-Lee of Jerseyville; and numerous family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandmother, Reva Royal and her husband, Thomas Allen Royal; brother, Larry Shank; and sister, Reva Shank.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites were accorded.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.