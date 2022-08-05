Loren Gunderson

Loren H. Gunderson, 82, passed peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, with his wife of 58 years, Alice, by his side.
He was born on November 22, 1940, in St. Clair County, the son of Howard and Lorna (Langreder) Gunderson. He married Alice Plegge on April 25, 1964, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, IL.
Loren was baptized at birth. He was confirmed May 30, 1954, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Collinsville, where he attended grade school. He graduated from Collinsville High School in 1958. Loren was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Pleasant Ridge from childhood until he transferred to Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto upon marriage.
Loren was a metallurgist at U.S. Steel for 42 years, spending the majority of his career as a shift worker. He retired in February 2003. Loren was a dedicated volunteer at Zion Lutheran Church and School. He was actively involved in all building and renovation projects; served as Sunday School Co-Superintendent, co-chaired the coffee room for the Men's Club’s annual Sausage Supper for many years; and was a member of the Zion Lutheran Men's Club. Loren was also a member of the Granite City Steel Management Club and the Bethalto Library Board.
Loren is best remembered as a proud father, grandfather, uncle, and great-uncle, a good and interested neighbor, as well as a storyteller and family historian who enjoyed spinning tales with his extended family and friends.
He is also remembered as an avid coffee drinker and reader, reading at least two newspapers cover-to-cover daily. Loren was a wood worker and craftsman, a gardener, and a home builder and renovator not only for himself, but also his kids and the neighborhood. He was a breakfast chef and grilling adventurer. He was also a source of advice, gladly offering his opinion on any subject matter.
In addition to his wife, Alice, he is survived by his children, Jill (Bradley) Voss of Breese, IL, and Greg (Catherine) Gunderson of Chicago, IL; four grandchildren, Hanna Voss (special friend Nick Schwaegel), Austin Voss, Alec Gunderson and Connor Gunderson; a sister, Lorraine (Ron) Dailey of Collinsville, IL; a sister-in-law, Linda Plegge of Moro; two nieces, Pam (Eric) Kleckner and Goddaughter Jeanne (Jeff) Schultz; a nephew, David (Nicole) Plegge; great-nieces and nephews, Seth and Ryan Kleckner, Megan and Brent Schultz, and Mia and Kate Plegge; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Hilbert and Laura (Gusewelle) Plegge; and a brother-in-law, Ken Plegge.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 8, 2022, at 10:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastors Kale Hanson and Brandon Metcalf officiating.
Burial will take place in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or Zion Lutheran School.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.