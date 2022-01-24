Loreeta Rogers, 90, passed away at 7:18pm on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born on January 9, 1932, in Versailles, Illinois, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Georgiana (Root) Wilson. She married Rev. Elmer Rogers on June 19, 1955, in Macomb, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on April 10, 2012. Survivors include a daughter: Carole Rogers of Alton, two sons: Bill Rogers of Wood River, David Rogers, three grandchildren and their spouses: Amanda and Alex Thompson, Ryan and Niki Agner, Sarah and Greg Troxler, five great grandchildren: Nora, Arina, Iris, Ayden, Kylen, one sister: Emma Copes of Macomb, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Loreeta was a LPN prior to becoming a homemaker. She was a member of the Roxana Church of the Nazarene.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Loreeta was preceded in death by a daughter: Janet, and several brothers.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9:30am until time of funeral services at 10:30am on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Roxana Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Rodney Durr will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.
Memorials are suggested to the Roxana Church of the Nazarene.