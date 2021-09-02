Loraine Meyer, 94, formerly of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Sunrise Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Virden.
She was born on August 18, 1927, in Moro, the daughter of William and Mathilda (Helmkamp) Cooper. She married Elroy L. Meyer on April 25, 1948, in Moro. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2019.
Loraine was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Terry (Nancy) Meyer and Craig (Kim) Meyer; five grandchildren, Melissa (Alex) Kolakowski, Kara Meyer, Patrick Meyer, Chad (Meghan) Meyer, and Christopher Meyer; four great-grandchildren, Madison, Reagan, Rogan, and Lucy; and a sister, Mildred Crabtree.
Along with her husband, Elroy, she was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 9:30 am until time of service at 11 am, at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Kale Hanson officiating. Per CDC guidelines, masks will be required in the church. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com