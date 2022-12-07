Lonald Fox

Lonald D. “Lonnie” Fox, 80, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born Aug. 5, 1942 in Belleview, IL, he was a son of Eurbane and Carlene (Martin) Fox.
The U.S. Army veteran was a proud member of the 101st Airborne Division. He worked as a switchman for Illinois Terminal Railroad until 1984. He was a member of the East Alton American Legion and Holy Angels Catholic Church. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling, fishing, and spending time with his family.
He married June Y. Hill Feb. 5, 1966 at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin, IL. She survives.
In addition to his wife of 56 years, he is survived by a daughter, Yolonda (Paul) Meyers of East Alton; a son, Shawn (Stephanie) Fox of Wood River; four grandchildren, Blake and Jordan Fox, Ashley (Sam) Haas, and Mathew Meyers; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Cheryl Sackreiter; and his brother, Leonard Fox.
Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 12 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Michael Trummer at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Holy Angels Catholic Church.
He will be laid to rest at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Bethalto.
