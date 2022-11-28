Lolletta Nation

Lolletta M. Nation, 92, formerly of East Alton, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at her home.
Born Jan. 11, 1930 in West Frankfort, IL, she was a daughter of William P. and Edith (Ford) Thomson.
Lolletta married Alfred R. Nation May 7, 1960 in Meadowbrook, IL. He passed away Apr. 24, 2017.
A faithful member of Ivy Heights Church of God, she worked as a cafeteria worker for East Alton School District.
Survivors include her sons, William H. Nation of Naples, FL and Bruce (Jill) Nation of Palm Desert, CA; grandchildren, Joshua (Lisa) Nation of Bethalto, Eric (Kristy) Nation of East Alton, Jennifer (Michael) Del Toro of Gilbert, AZ, Harrison Nation and Henry Nation, both of Palm Desert, CA; great grandchildren, Andrew and Bryce Nation, Gaven, Karly, and Lincoln Del Toro, and Blakely Nation.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a great granddaughter, Kinsey Rey Del Toro; two sisters, Edith Rose and Pearl Thomson; and brothers Sidney, Hugh and William “Bill” Thomson.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at Paynic Home for Funerals.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Ivy Heights Church of God. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
