Lola V. Leggett, 87 of Bethalto, IL passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:42 am at Rivers Crossing in Alton, IL.
She was born on October 13, 1935, in Arkansas the daughter of Ira Marshall and Victoria (Cox) Sterling. Lola married Dan P. Leggett on May 28, 1954, at East Alton General Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2017.
When she was raised by her oldest sister, Grace. Lola was a member of the First General Baptist Church for over 30 years and enjoyed quilting and playing the piano.
She is survived by her two children and their spouses, Vickie and Alge “Mack” McFarlin of Bethalto and Danny and Marian Leggett of Bethalto, IL; three grandchildren, Shawn McFarlin, Nichole Varble (Caleb Roberts), Trisha (Matt Odom) Leggett; three great grandchildren, Jonathan, Olivia and Eli; and three sisters.
Lola was preceded in death by her husband and parents; a granddaughter, Sonja McFarlin and eighteen siblings.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 10:30 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL with Pastor Terry McKinzie officiating.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to The American Heart Association or the Dementia Society of America.
