Lola Mae Dodge, 78, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at St. Clair Nursing Center surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on October 2, 1943, in Edwardsville, IL to George and Lorna (Martin) Erb.
She married Richard Dodge on September 26, 1964, in Edwardsville, IL. He survives.
Lola worked as a Registered Nurse until retiring in 1990. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey, IL and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Washington, MO.
In addition to her husband, Lola is survived by two daughters, Rena (Dale) Boyd of Union, MO and Lori (Steve) Weed of Owasso, OK; a son, Steven (Maria) Dodge of Godfrey, IL; one brother, Barry (Gail) Erb; three sisters-in-law, Brenda Erb, Celeste Erb and Karen Erb; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members and good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, James Erb, Kenneth Erb and David Erb.
Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey and 9-10 AM, Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey.
Funeral services will be 10 AM, Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey with Pastor Craig Wehmeyer, officiating.
Burial will take place in the Medora Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey, IL or Immanuel Lutheran Church in Washington, MO.
