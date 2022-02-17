Lola “Ilean” Downes, 90, died at 8:27 p.m. Monday, February 14, 2022 at her home in Godfrey. Born November 4, 1931 in New Haven, IL, she was the daughter of Clyde and Williamine (Browning) Lawrence. She retired from Owens Illinois machine shop in Godfrey. She married John E. Downes in Piggate, Arkansas in 1951. He preceded her in death. Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Regina and Dave Brucki of Wonder Lake, IL, three grandchildren, Stacey Combrzynski (Marcin), Andrea Regan, and Ben Brucki, and two great grandchildren, Lexi and Amelia. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Laura Norris and Leveta Pyle. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon Monday, February 21, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Sonny Renken will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to the VFW Post 1308 Women’s Auxiliary or Moose Heart in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
