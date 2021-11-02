Lois Mary Grossheim, 93, died at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at her home. Born July 5, 1928 in Chicago, she was the daughter of Leo and Mary (Beatty) Huttner. Mrs. Grossheim loved St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton where she was a longtime member. She enjoyed singing in Sweet Adelines and playing the organ. A loving homemaker, she was an avid reader and loved her weekly phone calls and letters from her sisters. Before meeting Edgar, she worked for Sears and Roebuck in downtown Chicago. On August 19, 1950 she married Edgar Grossheim in Chicago. He preceded her in death on August 16, 2019. Surviving are two daughters, Jeanne A. Birdsell (James) of Bethalto, and Lois M. DuMey (Dennis) of Alton, two sons, Edward C. Grossheim of Brighton and Steve M. Grossheim (Carol) of Columbia, TN, and a daughter-in-law, Jeanne Grossheim of Alton. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, four sisters, Jeanne Kayser, Lorene Byrne, Ethel Donahue, and Mary Morris all of Chicago and her beloved dog, Maria. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Grossheim and a brother, Tom Huttner. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 5, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
