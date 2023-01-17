Lois E. Cook, 94, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy.
Born October 11, 1928 in Compton, AR, she was the daughter of Walter and Pearl (Villines) Mabee.
She was a teacher in the Roxana School District for 35 years before retiring in 1988.
On August 11, 1957 in Harrison, AR, she married Willis E. "Gene" Cook. He preceded in death on December 18, 2004.
Surviving are two sons, Douglas (Debbie) Cook of Wood River, Dereck (Julie) Cook of Godfrey; three grandsons, Matthew Cook, Andrew (Holly) Cook, Alexander Cook; two great grandchildren, Colton Cook and Archer Cook with a third expected in May; and several nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and four sisters, Ruby Gifford, Daisy Haroldson, Virginia Mabee, and Jo Spencer.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until time of service at 11 am, Saturday, January 21 at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey. Rev. Jerry MeCaskey will officiate.
Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Evangelical United Church of Christ Radio Fund.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.