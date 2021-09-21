Lois Ann Schulte, 94, passed away at 12:19 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton.
Born June 7, 1927 in Alton, she was the daughter of Robert Jackson and Eva Mae (Barnhart) Dillow.
She married Howard E. Schulte Nov. 16, 1945 in Wood River. He passed away Dec. 23, 2014.
Lois enjoyed bowling and when she couldn’t participate any longer, she became a cheerleader for others. She loved being at Bowl Haven. She had worked at Woolworth’s in Alton and at Owens-Illinois Glassworks years ago.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda (Keith) Buffington and Debbie (Bob) Hamilton, all of Bethalto; four grandchildren, Wayne (Kristen) Hamilton, Steve (Erin) Buffington, Patty Hamilton, and Daniel (Christina) Buffington; a granddaughter-in-law, Gina Buffington; eight great grandchildren, Lani, Madison, Cassie, Carly, Jaena, Lucas, Reid, and Jacob; and two great-great grandchildren, Juniper and Charles.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Chuck Buffington; and a brother, Bobby Dillow.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Metro East Humane Society.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com