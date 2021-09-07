Surviving are his son and daughter, Kevin (Amanda) McBride of Alton, IL and Amanda (James) Adkins of Oakland, IL; grandchildren, Noah, Miley, Tripp, Alyssa, Oakleigh, Lily, Austin, Adalyn, Kevin, Samantha, Sawyer and Keena; brothers and sisters, Bobby McBride of Nebraska, Gary Drake of Texas, Mary (Clifford) Arbojast of Jerseyville, Harold (Barb) McBride of Dow, Phyllis (Steve) Enloe of Alton, Helen Springer of Jerseyville, Barbara Markle of Jerseyville, Jim (Rhonda) McBride of Marion, Pat Marshall of Jerseyville, Debbie (terry) Lane of Alton, Brian McBride of Alton, Dixie (Keith) Chappelear of Arkansas, Ed (Becky) McBride of Godfrey and Tammy White of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters, Wayne McBride, Ron Drake, Bill McBride, Carol McBride and Dorothy McBride.
Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 10 to 12 pm at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorial service will be held at 12 pm, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Online guestbook and additional information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lloyd McBride please visit our Sympathy Store.