Lloyd A. Ballard, loving father, age 89, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 at Riverside of Alton, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on October 2, 1932 in Kane, Illinois the son of Frederick and Anna (Grammar) Ballard. He married Patricia Chapman on September 7, 1952 in Bethalto. She preceded him in death on March 31, 2020.
Lloyd is survived by three sons, Robert (Pat) Ballard of Desoto, MO; Russell Geno (Debbie) Ballard of East Alton, IL and Richard (Nancy) Ballard of Godfrey, IL; a brother, Clifford Ballard of Florida; a brother-in-law, Donald Chapman of Kentucky; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and good friends.
In addition to his wife, Patricia, he is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Frederick “Jim” Ballard, Robert (Mildred) Ballard, Christine Ballard and Cindy Chapman.
A visitation will be held 9 AM until time of services at 11 AM on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Reverend Bob Battles will officiate.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, IL.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice
