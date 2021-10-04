Lisa D. Rister, 48, went to be with the Lord, 9:29 pm, Friday, October 1, 2021 at her residence.
Born in Alton on November 2, 1972 she was the daughter of Clarence "Jack" Farris of Godfrey and Charlene (Pruitt) Farris of Alton.
On March 20, 1998 in Alton, she married Gary Rister. He survives.
Surviving in addition to her parents and husband are, son, Cody (Brittany) Sunderland of Jerseyville; daughters, Bethany (Dillan) Plummer of Alton, Cassidy (Jacob) Wainwright of Gillespie; "other daughter", Emma Richards of Alton; brothers, Jake Farris of Alton, Travis Farris of Granite City; mother-in-law, Nancy Rister of Brighton; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Tuesday, October 5 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
Burial will be in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Alton 5 A's.