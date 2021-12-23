Lisa Ann Barnes, 50, of Hartford, IL passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Christian Northeast Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born the Judith (Bearley) Moerlien and the late Alford Polach in St. Louis, MO on July 22, 1971
Lisa loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren, they were her whole heart. She attended dirt track races and enjoyed playing card, pool and dice with her many friends.
Besides her mother Judith, Lisa is survived by 2 daughters: Jessica (Dustin) Wieneke, Jamie (TJ) Phillips; 9 grandchildren: Brooke Yinger, Gavin Yinger, Summer Wieneke, Teagan Wieneke, Harper Wieneke, Jack Wieneke, Gracelyn Phillips, Jaxon Phillips and Brycelynn Phillips; a sister: Lori Porter; 2 nieces: Kaitlynne Hinnen, Destiny Hinnen and 1 nephew: Briley Viviano.
Lisa is preceded in death by her father: Alford; and a son: Ryan Wallace. Friends and family know that Lisa is resting peacefully with her sweet Baby boy.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Cremation services are entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com