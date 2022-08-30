Linsy Peridore, Sr.

Linsy "Gene" Peridore, Sr., 66, formerly of Alton, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his residence.
Born October 23, 1955 in Canalou, MO, he was the son of Linsey Peridore and Joyce (Johnson) Burgess.
Gene was a self-employed handyman. He loved fishing and being outdoors. He was quite the pool player back in the day, to where he earned the nickname, 'Hustler'.
He is survived by a son, Linsy, Jr. (Courtney) Peridore of Carlyle; daughter, Tanya Carol (companion, Chris Craft) of Eldorado Springs, MO; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a brother, Mitch Peridore of Marine.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Allen Peridore.
Memorial Visitation will be from 12 pm until time of service at 2 pm, Saturday, September 3 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.