Cottage Hills—Lindell Curtis Phillips, Sr., 99, passed away at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born Nov. 22, 1922 in Fredericktown, MO, he was a son of James Luther and Flora Missouri (Acup) Phillips.
A laborer for Labor Local #338 in Wood River, Lindell enjoyed riding his bicycle, fixing things, working on cars, fishing and doing word search puzzles. His favorite thing, since he loved babies, was being a great grandpa.
He married Mabel E. Benefiel Apr. 21, 1943. She passed away Sept. 23, 2007.
Survivors include a daughter, Charlotte (John) Ingold of Bunker Hill, six sons, Lindell Phillips, Jr. of Bethalto, Edward (Donna) Phillips of Cottage Hills, Donald Phillips of Alton, Robert Phillips of Cottage Hills, David Phillips of East Alton, and Randy Phillips of Texas; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; a brother, Paul Phillips of Jackson, TN; and a sister, Hazel Davis of Hillsboro, MO.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson and one granddaughter; four brothers, Jesse, Cletus, Earl, and Billie Phillips; and six sisters, Geraldine Hale, Bertha Phillips, Judy Bradly, Virginia Tripp, Norma Hawkins and Katie Boyer.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 22 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 9 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. Casual attire is requested by Lindell’s family. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. or to 5 A’s animal shelter.
