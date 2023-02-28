Linda Stormer

Linda Diane Stormer, 68, died Monday, February 27, 2023 at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born December 2, 1954 in Alton, she was the daughter of Homer and Florella (Sparks) Wyman. Surviving is her husband, John Lee Stormer Sr. of Alton, a daughter, Kimberly Lasswell (Shawn) of Alton, a son, John Lee Stormer Jr. (Sandra) of Godfrey, five grandchildren, Toliver Lasswell (Kelsey), Jessie Diemer (Josh), John Lee Stormer III, Gabriel Lee Lasswell, and Nathan Ray Stormer and five great grandchildren, Natalee Letrice Lasswell, Kimberlynn Diane Lasswell, Dean Lawrence Dueler, Liam Arlen Stormer, and Beau Riley Stormer. Also surviving are two brothers, Danny Wyman (Martha) of Fulton, MO and Tommy Wyman of Muncie, IN. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Herb Wyman and a sister, Marcela Atteberry. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
