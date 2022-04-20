Linda L. Robinson 76, of Wood River, IL passed away into the loving arms of her Savior on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 12:32 pm at Barnes Jewish Hospital.
She was born on September 6, 1945, in Wood River, IL the daughter of Roy and Mary (Hermann) McClellan. On July 17, 1965, Linda married James “Jim” Robinson at the First General Baptist Church (First Family Church) in East Alton, IL.
Linda was the Office Manager at Crown Optical in Alton for many years. She was a member of the First Family Church in East Alton and the clothing director at the Community Hope Center. She was most proud of her role as doting grandma and caring for her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her husband, James F. “Jim” Robinson of Wood River, IL; a son and daughter-in-law, James M. and Dawn Robinson of Bethalto, IL; grandchildren, Justin, Jacoby, and Jenna Robinson; four special nieces, Linda (Dave) Lawshe, Paula Bradford, Chelsea Pecore, and Tammy (Jeff) Sherman; two sisters-in-law, Leta McCellan and Donna McClellan as well as many additional nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Robert, Roy, Arnold, Carl, Fred, and Floyd McClellan; and two sisters, Roma Cummings and Mildred “Millie” Dewerff.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 9:00 am at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Pastor Randy Vollmar will officiate. Burial will follow at 12:00 pm at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL.
Memorials may be made to the First Family Church of East Alton.
