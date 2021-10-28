Linda Diane Hoffmann Antoine, 69, passed away 4:36 pm, Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, IL.
Born May 27, 1952 in Alton, she was the daughter of Frank Antoine and Dorothy (Fischer) Wilfong.
She is survived by sons, Rodney Miller of Godfrey, Shawn Hoffmann of Meadowbrook, Kevin Miller (companion, Sue Heitzig) of Jerseyville; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brothers, Mike Antoine of Elsah, Brian Antoine and Frank Antoine both of Wood River; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Lloyd, Tommy, Donnie and Clarence Antoine; two sisters, Annabell Randolph and Frankie Norton; and daughter-in-law, Jenny Miller.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will be from 2-4 pm, Saturday, October 30 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Memorials are suggested to the family for expenses.