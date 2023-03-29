Linda Hill

Linda F. Hill, 77, passed away 4:0 am, Monday, March 27, 2023 at BJC Evelyn's House in Creve Couer, MO.
Born May 13, 1945 in Portales, NM, she was the daughter of Marion Brown and Fay (Chambers) Perkins.
Linda had been a teacher in the Granite City School District before retiring.
She married Gordon "Gordie" Hill who survives.
Surviving also are a son, Jason Hill of Alton; daughter, Ashley Hill (Dr. Jim Shear) of Arlington, VA; five grandchildren, Eli, Wyatt and Lincoln Hill, Emmett and Elliot Shear; brother, Van Perkins of Kansas City, MO; and sister, Gayle Wood of Elsah.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gary Brown.
Cremation rites were accorded and a Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Community HOPE Center.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.