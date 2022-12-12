Linda Geisen

Linda D. Geisen, 74, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at River Crossing in Alton.
Born October 2, 1948 in Alton, she was the daughter of Henry and Hulda (Orban) Geisen.
Linda worked in production for Hanley Industries before retiring in 2014.
She is survived by two sons, Dewayne Mouser and Eric Mouser both of Alton; three daughters, Melissa Jones and Dawn Mouser of Alton, Tracie Hyman of Bethalto; eight grandchildren; a brother, Robert Geisen of Alton; and a sister, Sandra Thompson of Alton.
No services have been scheduled.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.