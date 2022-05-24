Linda D. Wineinger, 81, of Wood River, IL passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 12:52 am with her family by her side.
She was born December 24, 1940, the daughter of Russel and Margaret (Trokey) White. On July 2, 1960, Linda married Kenneth Wineinger in Potosi, Missouri. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2017.
Linda enjoyed going on walks, exercising, her cats, and spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Craig Wineinger and his wife Ginny of Bethalto, IL and Keith Wineinger and his wife Cynthia of Wood River, IL; three grandchildren, Justin Wineinger, Jeremy Wineinger and his wife Kayla, and Nick Legate; and three great grandchildren, Evelyn, Elenor, ad Juliette.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Kenneth; a brother, Archie White and his wife Margie; and two sisters, Betty Penson and her husband George, and Teat Daily and her husband Cliford.
A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 11:30 am at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens with Pastor Bob Burton officiating.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.