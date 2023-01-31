Linda Branham

Linda Elaine Branham, 72, died at 7:01 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023 at her home. Born March 9, 1950 in Alton, she was the daughter of Thomas and Anne (Olson) Lewis. Surviving are four children, Katrina Troy (Marcus) of Alton, Michael Branham (Laura) of Alton, Ashleigh Branham of Bethalto, and Terrah Soffray (Brian) of Jerseyville, grandchildren, Brandon Troy, Katilyn Millsap, Nolan Conrad, Chase Withrow, Logan Branham, Lillyn Soffray, Kylie Soffray, and Taylor Soffray, three great grandchildren, and a sister, Patricia Lewis of Godfrey. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
