Lillie M. Silkwood, age 85, of Alton, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey.
She was born March 14, 1936, in Marion, IL, the daughter of Roy Lee and Nora (Stuart) Henry. She married Roy Silkwood on September 17, 1966 and he preceded her in death on September 17, 2019.
Lillie was a Nursing Assistant with St. Anthony Healthcare in Alton. A person of faith, she was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. Lillie enjoyed baking, sewing pj’s and dresses, traveling, and singing. Her greatest joys were taking care of her family and friends. Lillie will be lovingly remembered as a jokester, who always made things fun for people.
She is survived by four children, Bruce Silkwood, Jerry Duvall, Greg Duvall, and Bell Duvall; her siblings, Lee Koch of Ballwin MO, Betty Boester of Marion, IL, and Lynn Lansagan of Creve Coeur, MO; she was especially close to her grandchildren, Kendra Silkwood, Mandy Duvall, Jerry Duvall Jr., and Raco Duvall; several other grandchildren whom she loved dearly; many great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Roy; she is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 10:00 am until the time of service at Noon at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Burial will take place in Upper Alton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
