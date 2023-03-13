Lillian Hartley

Lillian Helen Hartley, 76, took her adventure through heaven’s gates to join the Lord Thursday, March 9, 2023 with her loved ones at her side at Good Shepherd Care Community in Concordia, MO. Lilian was born April 7, 1946 to Laura (Stirtz) Hartley and John R. Hartley in Alton, IL. Lillian worked many years in the nursing field and enjoyed caring for the elderly until she had her last child and became a stay-at-home mother. Lillian was married to Ron Baruxen for five years and then to Donald Blackard for many years and upon their separation they stayed close friends and Lillian’s children and grandchildren always knew him as dad and grandpa. Lillian is survived by one sister, Sally (Hartley) Pittman, two children, Laura Emery (Gary) Warsaw, MO, and Ronda Marin of Warrensburg, MO. Eight grandchildren, Kirk Baruxen, Brian, Casey, Jeremiah Baruxen (Brittni), Sedalia, MO, Brandon Martin, Warrensburg, MO, Elizabeth Martin (Shanna), Lexington, MO, Haley Thomas (Merle), Kansas City, MO, Cameren Thomas of Michigan and eight great grandchildren, Christopher, Jason, Harper, Sawyer, Kennedy, Tayleigh, Ellie, and Merle Piers III. In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Schoondyke, five sisters, Dorothy (Hartley) Butler, Mary Jane (Hartley) Fleming, Wilma (Hartley) Katz, Nancy Hartley, Frances Hartley, two brothers, Robert “Bob” Hartley, and Joseph Hartley, and one great grandson, Bradley Baruxen. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Lillian will then be laid to rest at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. The pallbearers will be: Jeremiah Baruxen, Elizabeth Martin, Brandon Martin, John Martin, John Thomas, and Cameren Thomas. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
