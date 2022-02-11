Levetta Odyleen (nee Weller) Ayres of Collinsville, Illinois, fell asleep in death on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the age of 91 at Memorial Hospital, Shiloh, Illinois.
Levetta was born in Jerseyville, Illinois to the late Lloyd and Ruby Myoma (Bushnell) Weller. She married Everett Zadock Ayres on May 31, 1947 and they enjoyed 53 years of marriage until his death on December 7, 2000. Their union brought forth four children along with their spouses; Everett and Joyce Ayres, Margaret and James Keck, Delbert and Rebecca Ayres and Brenda and Paul Niemaczek.
Levetta was a quiet women who believed in and enjoyed hard work and was known for helping others when she could. She passed along those qualities to her children and grandchildren. She loved being outdoors with her flowers and enjoyed canning the produce from her gardens at home and at the farm. She cared deeply for her two yorkies, Tally and Jenny Lou, and her most recent companion, her cat Syd. She would feed any animal in need, including the stray cats and possums that would wander onto her porch. Levetta was not one to quit and would not give up without a fight. She was referred to as “tough as nails” in a loving way and had a heart of gold.
She was grandmother to eleven grandchildren, Jeanette and Bryan Wildermuth, Jennifer and Jason Patterson, Kristina and Andy Cooksey, Jason and Rebekah Ayres, Jessica and Lance Schmitz, Joshua and Jennifer Ayres, Hannah and Matt McKittrick, Caleb and Nicole Ayres, Jeremiah and Sasha Niemaczek, Kyle Niemaczek and the late Keith Keck. She was great grandmother to Skyler and Jessica Daniel and Baby Lilly, Tristian Daniel, Cole Schmitz; Isabella and Adelina Ayres; Owen and Scarlett Niemaczek; Pierce McKittrick; Elizabeth, Noah and Luke Ayres; and Elaina, Alyssa, Kaiden, Claira and Korben Cooksey.
She is also survived by brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws; Juanita Garrett of Carbondale, Phyllis and Gary Haynes of Jerseyville, Ernie and Barbara Ayres of Jerseyville, Mary and Ronald Cresswell of Elsah; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceeded in death by her husband, Everett Zadock Ayres, her daughter, Margaret Elaine Keck, her grandson, Keith Everett Keck, her parents, Lloyd and Ruby Myoma Weller and three sisters; Phyliss Green, Vivian Kessinger and Violet Meyer.
Special thanks to palliative nurse, Jennifer Evans, and ICU nurse, Danielle Morris, for their kindness and care.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday.
Burial will follow at Noble Cemetery in Otterville.
For those wishing to be a part of the services remotely, you may do so via Zoom (Meeting ID: 777 980 1808. Passcode: 1914.
Memorials may be made to ProMedica Hospice Memorial Fund, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com