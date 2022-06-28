Letha France

Letha B. France, 98, passed away at 5:30 am Monday, June 27, 2022, at home with her family by her side.
She was born on August 28, 1923, in Eldred the daughter of Jesse and Beatrice (Logan) Davidson.
Letha married Ernest Dunnagan in Alton in 1946 and he preceded her in death in July 1958. She then married Lynwood France in Godfrey in Oct 1959 and he preceded her in death in April 2014.
She was a member of Godfrey Baptist Church, the Alton Motor Boat Club and the Alton VFW Post 1308 Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Linda) Dunnagan of Godfrey, IL, and Greg (Diane) Dunnagan of Godfrey, IL ; two daughters, Melissa "Missy" (Bill) Kasten of Godfrey, IL and Kimberly (Michael) Kleinschmidt of Godfrey; ten grandchildren and spouses, Jennifer Grassle of Alton, Lisa Ditterline of Alton, Emily (Lonnie) Hughes of Springfield, Sean (Cari) Dunnagan of Mansfield, TX., Dina (Kevin) Neftzger of Lake Ozark, MO, Tim (Barbara) Kasten of Midlothian, VA, Jay (Kammie) Kasten of Mountain Brook, AL, Liz (Justin) Sanderson of Boerne, TX, Logan (Kerry) Jones of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and Grant (Ashleigh) Jones of Edwardsville, IL; sixteen great grandchildren and two on the way; and two great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a grandson, Taylor Jones.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of Memorial Service at 12 pm Thursday June 30, 2022, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Private graveside services will be held at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to the Oasis Women's Shelter in Alton.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.