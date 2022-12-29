Bethalto
Lester Earl Wilson, 81, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 2:17 am at Kindred Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born on November 10, 1941 in Rudement, IL the son of Walter and Vernice (Gribble) Wilson. Lester married Thelma June Robinson on November 20, 1963. She preceded him in death on September 6, 2020.
Lester retired from Laclede Steel after 30 years of service in the 22-inch Mill. He was an avid sports and Cardinals Baseball fan. He will be remembered for his sense of humor. He enjoyed camping, gardening, deer hunting and spending time with his family.
He is survived by two children, Debbie Hearn (Kevin) of Moro, IL and Darin Wilson (Charlene) of Dorsey, IL; three grandchildren, Britni Null (D. J.), Brandon Wilson (Savannah Cummings), and Zachary Hearn (Amy Dial); three great grandchildren, Cade Null, Ainsley June Null, and Sonny Cummings; and a sister, Delores Stuby of Harrisburg, IL.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a brother, Dewan Wilson.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (JDRF) or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com