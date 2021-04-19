Lester James Schlemer, 69, passed away at 9:30 am on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on May 4, 1951 in Highland, IL to Charles “Chuck” F. and Dorothy M. (Roller) Schlemer.
Lester married Cindy Bond on March 12, 2005 in Alton, IL. She survives.
Lester was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. He was employed at Shell/Conoco Phillips as an operator for 40 years where he was active in the Shell Recreation Association leagues, including softball, bowling, and pool. He was particularly proud to have bowled a 300 game. Lester was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing handball. More than anything, Lester found great joy in passing down his passion of sports to his grandchildren. He loved teaching them a new sport and was the proudest fan in the crowd.
In addition to his wife, Cindy, Lester is survived by his children, Michael (Bobbi) Schlemer, Erin (Paul) Ventimiglia and Chris (Amanda) Hines; grandchildren, Mason Schlemer, Madison Schlemer, Hayley Schlemer, Adriana Ventimiglia, Katie Ventimiglia, Anthony Ventimiglia, JohnPaul Ventimiglia, Joey Ventimiglia, Luke Ventimiglia, Katie Castelli and Kristina Castelli; sisters, Linda Sue Johnson and Monica (Brent) Qualls; brothers, Charles “Rusty” Schlemer and Roland Sundberg; a brother-in-law, Clayton (Judy) Bond; sisters-in-law, Theda Bond and Connie Collins along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Carl “Shorty” Schlemer; parents-in-law, Clayton and Irene Bond, brothers-in-law, Mike Collins, Gordon Bond, and a Nephew, Matthew Schlemer.
Visitation will be 4-7 pm on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes, Godfrey, Illinois.
Funeral Mass will be 10 am on Friday, April 23, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Father Paul Nguyen, OMV will officiate.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Park in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com