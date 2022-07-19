Leslie Murphy

Leslie W. Murphy, 91, passed away at 8:52pm on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born on November 12, 1930, in Heyworth, Illinois, the son of the late Elijah and Elba (Robinson) Murphy. He married the former Dolores Hoormann on May 18, 1957, in Wood River, and she survives. Other survivors include two daughters and sons in law: Teresa and Ronnie Landers of Bunker Hill, Joan and Dane Mills of Granite City, a son: Jeffory Murphy of East Alton, ten grandchildren: Jesse, Lindsay, Seth, Stephanie, Tiffany, Dustin, Kara, Jennifer, Brandi, Anthony nineteen great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Leslie worked at Colonial Dairy prior to going to work at McDonnell Douglas where he was a nickel plater. He was a member of the Wood River VFW Post #2859, worked and played bingo at the South Roxana Dad’s Club, and was a member of Holy Angels Parish in Wood River. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Diana Grant, a son: Gregory Murphy, a granddaughter: Brittany, three brothers: William, Howard, and Wallace.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 10:30am until time of reflection at 12:30pm on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the funeral home. Father Donald Wolford will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with full military honors by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.
Memorials are suggested to Vitas Hospice or Masses and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.