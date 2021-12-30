Leslie Marie Hruby, 56, died at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at River Crossing of Alton. Born April 21, 1965 in Alton, she was the daughter of John J. Hruby Jr. and Nancy Kay (Chappee) Bailey and Dale L. Bailey. Leslie was a real estate agent for Market Pro Real Estate in East Alton and she enjoyed playing golf. She is survived by her loving family, Andrew “Andy” Hruby (Cindy) of Godfrey, Harry Evans of Alton, Lauren Beem of Alton and Aaron Craig Berkel of Alton.
Visitation will be from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022. Reverend Fred Church will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials may be made to the Stroke Recovery Foundation, www.strokerecoveryfoundation.org
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com