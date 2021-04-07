Lesa R. Donelson, 63, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at her home.
Born July 6, 1957 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Bernard J. and Eunice M. (Blume) Foutch.
Lesa worked as a warehouse supervisor for Phillips 66 Refinery, where she had started in 1977. She enjoyed cooking and making quilts and pillows. She also loved boating and water skiing. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Godfrey.
She married James Gregory Donelson Nov. 25, 2003 in Alton. He survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother, Eunice Foutch of Moro; her children, Robyn Elizabeth Hanebrink and Aryn Marie Hanebrink, both of Alton, Robert Lukas Johnson Hanebrink of Wood River, Jamie Nichole Donelson of Glen Carbon, and Zachary Ryan Donelson of Godfrey; and three brothers, James Herbert (Katherine) Foutch of Rosewood Heights, Gary Lee (Melody) Foutch of South Roxana, and Ronald Eugene (Carole) Foutch of Lake in the Hills, IL; and several relatives on her husband's side of the family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Foutch.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Apr. 13 from 10 a.m. until services begin at 12 p.m. James Lampley will officiate. Covid-19 crowd restrictions will be in effect, and masks or face coverings will be required.
Private family interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com