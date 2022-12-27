Bethalto
Leslie T. Stinson Jr., 90, of Bethalto, passed away on December 25, 2022. He was born on October 24, 1932 in Eldorado, IL, the son of Leslie T. Stinson Sr. and Ora M. (Smith) Stinson.
He married the love of his life Virginia R. Roberts on October 13, 1951 in Eldorado, and they celebrated 67 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on January 20, 2019.
Les was raised a dairy farmer, and was a US Army veteran, Expert Marksman. He was an electrician by trade and retired as Facilities Manager in 1995 from McDonnell Douglas. Les was a lifelong shooter and outdoorsman, knifesmith, photographer, historian, and CEO of Monkey Business Enterprises.
Les is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Timothy & Lynda Stinson; a daughter and son-in-law, Julie & David Yock. Five grandchildren, Jennifer & Jason Heigert, Samantha & Kimberly Stinson, Kiera and Colin Yock. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Paul Stinson, Mary K Penrod, and Martha J Douglass.
Services are Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Visitation is from 4:00 - 6:30 pm with funeral service following. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 8:30 am, on Friday, December 30, 2022, for committal services at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with military honors at 9:30 am.
Memorials are suggested to: Friends of Jefferson Barracks, 345 North Road, St Louis MO 63125, The NRA Foundation, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax VA 22030
