Bethalto
LeRoy Eugene May, 87, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 7:08 am at Robings Manor in Brighton, IL.
He was born on May 18, 1935, in Alton, IL, the son of Albert Edward and Evelyn Marie (Hampton) May. He married Inge (Cottin) May on July 27, 1957, in Alton, IL she preceded him in death on November 9, 2021.
Leroy worked for Kienstra Concrete as a mixer driver for many years, retiring in 1996; and was a member of Teamster Local #525 in Alton, IL.
He is survived by three sons and their wives, Eddie and Jeannett May of Brighton, Robert Charles May of Bethalto, and Richard and Stacy May of Bethalto; a granddaughter, Sophia May; and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Inge; a sister, Betty Trevizo and a brother, John May.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 10:30 am at Upper Alton Cemetery.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton will oversee arrangements.
