Leroy Allen Stiles, 83, of Dow, died at 6:55 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Rosedale, Illinois on November 25, 1937, and was the son of the late Mannie and Doris (Grether) Stiles.
He graduated from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, and obtained an Associate's Degree from Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey.
He served his country with the United States Navy, retiring in 1974 after 20 years of dedicated service.
It was while he was serving in the Navy that he met, Ruth Ann Maahs. He and Ruth married on October 7, 1972 in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, and together the two have shared the last 48 years together.
Soon after his discharge, he returned to Jersey County, and began working in the maintenance department at Lewis & Clark Community College, retiring after 25 years of service.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth Ann Stiles of Dow; a daughter, Sara Stiles of Dow; a son and daughter in-law, Michael and Stephanie Stockton of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren; and one great grandson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gary Stiles; and an infant son, Mannie Stiles; as well as his stepmother, Eva (Ramsey) Stiles.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Hope Lutheran Church in Jerseyville, with Rev. David Wilshek officiating.
In recognition of his dedicated service, military rites will be conducted immediately following services.
Memorials may be given to Hope Lutheran Church in Jerseyville, where was a longtime member or to Riverbend Humane Society.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.